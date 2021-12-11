One Night In Space, a spectacular Burna Boy performance, will take place on April 28th, 2022 in New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden. Burna Boy would be the first Nigerian artist to headline at the world-famous stadium.

Fans may sign up today to receive early access to tickets and special Burna Boy information, with the presale running Wednesday, December 15th at 12 pm ET to Thursday, December 16th at 10 pm ET. Citi is the official credit card of Burna Boy Presents One Night In Space. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 14th at 12 pm local time to Thursday, December 16th at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Burna Boy’s sold-out debut at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, electrifying performances at the 2021 Global Citizen Festival and The Governor’s Ball, as well as sold-out international shows at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, and other venues around the world as part of his 2021 Space Drift tour, are among the highlights of his 2021 Space Drift tour.

