Platinum superstar Coi Leray releases “TWINNEM (Holiday Version)” as an Amazon Music Exclusive today via Republic Records, slipping into the spirit of the season.

Coi’s strong vocals are well complemented by a lovely gospel choir in the Holiday Version.

“TWINNEM (Remix)” feat. DaBaby was recently released by Leray. It has over 10 million streams and is still growing.

The original “TWINNEM” has now racked up over 14.4 million Spotify streams and over 16.9 million YouTube views. Since taking over TikTok, it has generated over 6 million video creations and 11 billion global views. It also reached #1 on the US TikTok Chart and #2 on the US/Global Billboard Triller Chart.

You can hear the new release below.