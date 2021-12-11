A Journal For Jordan is a new holiday film starring Michael B. Jordan alongside Chante Adams. The movie was directed by Denzel Washington and it’s based on a true story.

“First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family,” as per the synopsis.

Unlike the movie Fences, Denzel is taking the back seat for this project. “I didn’t have to be in it so I could, I could concentrate just on making the film. Didn’t have to worry about, uh, acting at all,” he said during the red carpet premiere.

The film’s stars all graced the red carpet premiere of the flick including Michael, Chante, Tamara Tunie, and Robert Wisdom.

Jalon Christian, who portrays Jordan, celebrated his first red carpet and major acting role at the New York City screening for A Journal for Jordan.

The cast members, members of the media, and other attendees enjoyed an intimate screening of the film that Adams describes as “tear-jerking, heart-warming, and breath-taking.”

After fans see the film when it’s released on Christmas Day, Michael B. Jordan wants viewers to take away that “through love, anything is possible.” He continued, “I think the fact that through Dana’s tragedy, losing her one, true love and through her son, you know, she wrote this novel, it got adapted. Now her story is immortalized. It takes a lot of vulnerability and a lot of trust to put your tragedy out there for the world to see. And I think she made something beautiful. So to be a part of that means a lot.”