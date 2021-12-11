Looks like Ye isn’t the only one making official name changes in 2021.

My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! pic.twitter.com/k8VKWqLWne — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2021

MORE: Kim Kardashian Asks “Why Virgil?!” in Touching Instagram Post

After Kim Kardashian West’s husband, Ye, 44, made another public plea for reconciliation during his anxiously awaited Free Larry Hoover benefit concert featuring Drake last night, TMZ report that the beauty mogul still moved forward with the divorce process by filing new documentation to request restoration of her maiden name, which will drop the last name “West” and legally identify herself as “single” on Friday (Dec. 10). TMZ broke the news after learning of new court filings by the lawyer, Laura Wasser, of the 41-year-old reality star asking a judge to grant these new permissions during the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings. The restoration of maiden name and status change is a normal course of action by the lawyer, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Last night, Ye begged Kim, who he called Kimberly in an impromptu freestyle during the performance of his 2010 hit “Runway,” off his award-winning album My Dark Twisted Fantasy (Def Jam). Kim, along with her mother Kendall Jenner and their two oldest children North, 8, and Saint, 6, were in attendance at last night’s concert. Ye sang to family, friends and a sold-out crowd inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, “I need you to run right back to me, Kimberly.”

MORE: Kim Kardashian Attempts To Stop Execution Of Oklahoma Man Accused Of 1999 Murder

After seven years of marriage and sharing four children, Kim originally filed for divorce from her billionaire husband in February. Since filing for divorce, Kim has attended – even participated in all of Ye’s live performances, as well as attended various events publicly, like the final fashion show and funeral of Ye’s best friend and Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh last week. Kim thanked her estranged husband during her Fashion Icon acceptance speech at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

According to People, a source close to Kim says “has moved on” but “she knows it’s difficult for Kanye to deal with,” including, “She isn’t surprised that he pleads in public for her to run back to him. She is just trying to be respectful about it.”

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, legally changed his name in October – granted by a Los Angeles judge upon request filed in August 2021.

No official word if a judge granted Kim’s new request at press time.

Story developing …