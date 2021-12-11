Megan Thee Stallion is a savage and college graduate. While earning Grammys, touring, and setting viral trends the 26-year-old H-Town hottie was also earning her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.

This afternoon, the “Big Ole Freak” spitta walked the graduation stage in a classic black cap and gown with several stoles and shook hands with the university’s president, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

TSU’s 13th President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young with one of our newest graduates, Megan Pete aka Megan Thee Stallion. #TSUProud #megantheestallion #tsugrad21 pic.twitter.com/K1VuoD4gh1 — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) December 11, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion walks in with the other graduates of the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences #MeganTheeGraduate pic.twitter.com/Q25Rc9TMOS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2021

Thee stallion was met on the other side of the graduation platform by her boyfriend and musician, Pardison Fontaine aka Pardi, with a large bouquet of roses and a warm embrace.

Advertisement

Earlier this week Meg shared some graduation photos to announce her partnership with Nike.

“HOTTIES…I’m officially a @nike Yardrunner, y’all!” she captioned.

I’m officially a @Nike YARDRUNNER 😛 2 days until THEE GRADUATION pic.twitter.com/mWIofMdKC7 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 9, 2021

“I’ll be graduating from my HBCU TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY this Saturday!! I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”

Shortly after walking across the stage, Thee Stallion posted to her social media platforms saying, “I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete overcame a lot of personal adversity over the past three years.

It couldn’t have been an easy road after losing her mother, Holly Thomas who died in March 2019 after suffering from brain cancer. However, Meg has always said she was going to graduate and she did. She also revealed that she was inspired by mother and late great grandmother.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she previously shared.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” she added.

“My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my a** about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Megan has always been very clear with her post graduation plans. Stating that she intends to open an assisted-living facility with the money she earns through music. While providing employment for her former classmates. “I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

This is proof that anything is possible. We love to see it.

Salute to #MeganTheeGraduate, that’s real hot girl sh*t.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.