Michael Strahan Says “I Wanna Go Back,” After Flying To Outer Space On Jeff Bezos’s Rocket

After returning from the edge of space, “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan said, “I wanna go back.”

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is funded solely by one of the world’s richest men, Bezos himself.

According to CNN, the crew took off aboard one of Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism rockets, called New Shepard. Launched at 10:01 a.m. ET from the company’s facilities in Texas, where Bezos owns a sprawling ranch.

Today’s New Shepard rocket ship flight sent Michael Strahan and 5 others to the cusp of space and will mark the third of what Blue Origin hopes will be many space tourism launches.

The 10 minute suborbital flight of the New Shepard rocket ship did not travel into orbit. Instead it carried Strahan, the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard, and four paying customers on a supersonic joy ride to the edge of space. They traveled more than 62 miles above Earth and that is widely considered to be the edge of outer space.

Reportedly Strahan told people once back on the ground from his trip that he wants to go back. “You got to get that perspective,” he also remarked on the darkness during the 10-minute flight.

“The Gs… It’s not a facelift; it’s a face drop. I know what I’m going to look like at 85,” he teased about G-force.

photos courtesy of Blue Origin