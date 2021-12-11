New York Governor Kathy Hochul is putting in a new mask mandate because of new coronavirus concerns.

The new policy goes into effect December 13th. Masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a COVID vaccine requirement. The state says it will reevaluate the policy January 15th.

This news comes at a time when there’s a surge in coronavirus cases and an uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations in the state. Hochul says the new measure brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors.

