The long-awaited team-up of Kanye West and Drake went down Thursday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Kanye partnered with his special guest Drake for a one-night-only show, raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform.

There were plenty of amazing moments during the live stream but The Source has five key moments that stood out during Kanye’s first headlining show in five years.

The Sunday Service Choir’s flip of Adele’s “Easy On Me”

At the top of the show, The Sunday Service CHoir appeared in the stands of the LA Coliseum and dazzled the crowd and fans at home with their voices and takes on various songs, infusing them with their own bit of Gospel flavor. The song that dominated social media was their take of Adele’s “Easy On Me,” leaving some fans with the thought that the song is now the property of the choir.

Advertisement

“Ultralight Beam” Intro

The moment we were waiting on, the first public appearance of Kanye West and Drake together on stage. As our time with the Sunday Service choir wrapped up, Kanye and Drake appeared at the top of the Coliseum with a glowing light behind them to a raucous ovation. The two, clearly hyped by the moment, would descend the stairs to the choir singing “Ultralight Beam” and share an embrace before Ye hit the stage.

Drake & Ye finally emerge from the heavens while Sunday Service sings “Ultralight Beam” 🙏🔥#KanyeDrakeLive #FREELARRYHOOVER pic.twitter.com/PmVWdRce0g — All Things Battles: RELOADED (@AllThings_BRC) December 10, 2021

That “Old Kanye”

You want that old Kanye? That straight from The Go Kanye? You got it tonight. Kanye would take a run through all of his hits, starting with “Jesus Walks,” before getting to “All Falls Down,” “Stronger,” “Gold Digger,” “Touch the Sky,” “Runaway,” and more.

Runaway! damn this song has me in my feelings. We getting all the classics. Old Kanye #KanyeDrakeLive @kanyewest thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MPdp6NglQr — Sapphire 🇭🇹 (@Sapphire604) December 10, 2021

Kanye Performed “Find Your Love”

Kanye West is known to harmonize. During the close of his first set, Kanye would take on Drake’s “Find Your Love,” which he co-wrote and produced, for a full performance putting his full vocal range on display.

Drake performing “24”

Throughout the release of DONDA, there were whispers of Drake recording for the album. Perhaps, it was for “24” as Drake opened his set showcasing his vocal ability and letting us know that “God’s Not Finished.”

If you missed any of the #FreeLarryHoover show, the concert is now available on-demand on Prime Video.