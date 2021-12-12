Colin Farrell is prepping to reprise his role as the iconic villain, The Penguin.

The actor has signed on to star in a series spinoff of “The Batman” where he would play the villainous character Oswald Cobblepot also known as the Penguin.

Variety is reporting the series will dive into Penguin’s rise to power in Gotham criminal underworld, and will be picked up by HBO Max.

DC fans will see Farrell play the villain first in the film, The Batman which is set for release on March 4th, 2022.

If the series is greenlit it will be the second spinoff of The Batman in development at HBO Max.

According to reports, the streamer has already confirmed a prequel series that will “go back to Year One” and explore how Gotham became so corrupt.

The Penguin character has previously been played by actors Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

Colin Farrell is best known for his many film roles, acclaiming praise for starring in features such as “The Lobster,” “In Bruges,” and “Seven Psychopaths.”

Check out the trailer for The Batman below for a peak of Farrell as The Penguin.

