In 1962 Malcolm X said, “The most disrespected person in America is the black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the black woman. The most neglected person in America is the black woman.” In 2021 those words still resonate and ring true.

Nicole Byer has amassed critical success, as well as a couple of Emmy nominations, for hosting Nailed It! on Netflix. She recently secured her first solo stand-up special Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo). Comedian Faizon Love recently went on social media and took shots at fellow comedian Nicole Byer after she got a Netflix special and he didn’t.

In an Instagram post, the disgruntled comedian wrote:

Advertisement

So after very long consideration I felt the only way to get a Netflix special is to become a unfunny black women… my new name is Nicole Byer … this is my transformation

Well first off, Faizon could use a tutor to work on his grammar and maybe a therapist for his unresolved issues. But what stood out the most was he wasn’t just doing his job and telling a joke…he was attempting to de-value and disrespect yet another black woman. From Mo’nique’s Netflix allegations to Faizon Love’s tacky comment, we’ve seen several black men attack these women. Women who fought to be respected in an industry that wasn’t always fair and kind to them. After years of working their way to showcase their talent alongside their peers, it wasn’t racist white supremacists that attacked our queens. It was our black men—publicly humiliating black women for the world to see. Then under Faizon’s comment, comedian DeRay Davis added. “but i think Nicole is funny Faiz… I’ll rock with u on a couple others tho. 😂. “

What is the obsession with tearing black women down? Does Chelsea Handler, Ali Wong or Amy Schumer get this same criticism?

Some would even argue that Faizon Love or DeRay Davis doesn’t exactly offer knee-slapping jokes either, but I haven’t heard any announcements or embarrassments.

Let’s change the narrative that we have to critique and tear down others’ accomplishments. Since we’re on the topic of funny, who do you think is funnier?

Watch the videos below!