A former SoundCloud favorite from SZA is officially here.

SZA officially releases her latest single “I Hate U” after previously sharing the demo version of the track on SoundCloud back in August.

Along with the early version of the song, the TDE singer also dropped the late-night creep anthem “Nightbird” and the sentimental “Joni” ballad.

It was released on an anonymous Soundcloud account, along with the two other songs. Then, “I Hate U” became one of the latest viral sounds on TikTok.

“I Hate U” comes nearly a year after SZA officially released “Good Days” on Christmas 2020. Produced by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, thankgod4cody and Dylan Patrice.

The New Jersey native described the arrival of her new single as an “experiment” online.

“this started as an experiment on SoundCloud but y’all asked for it On streaming.. here it go [Pleading face emoji] I HATE YOU OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS”

“I Hate U” is available on all DSPs via TDE/RCA Records.

