L Cool J honored with his own statue in Corona Park, Queens, New York.

“The G.O.A.T. Monument.”

Artist Sherwin Banfield has created a statue of the iconic actor and rapper to put on display in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The Monument features a musical component, implementing actual audio in the piece. It displays a young LL topped with his iconic Kangol hat and a Boombox Soundsystem. All holding a cassette tape of his debut studio album, Radio.

The Ladies Love Cool J sculpture is located in David Dinkins Circle within Corona Park.

LL was given some of his flowers recently when he was inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He shared the news of his awesome tribute with a post on social media.

“Anything is possible. Statue of me in Corona Park, Queens by the talented @sherwintheartist” LL Cool J wrote.

The powerful statue is another way to celebrate his countless contributions to Hip-Hop music and pop culture. His prolific career spans over 35 years.

Banfield’s creation will be on view through November 2022.

