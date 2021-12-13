50 Cent always seems to be getting under someone’s skin. In his latest social media beef, the rapper has been going back and forth with no other than Madonna.

Last week, Madonna posted some risqué lingerie pictures on Instagram. While her fans might’ve praised the pictures, 50 had a different take on them.

“yo this is the funniest shit LOL,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.”

Advertisement

Madonna clapped back at 50, posting a picture of the two of them together in 2003. “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” she captioned the post on her IG story.

Madonna continued, saying “Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.” She then finished by saying that Fif is just jealous he won’t look like her when he reaches sixty-three.

Madonna responds to 50 Cent making fun of her recent Instagram photo.



“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!” pic.twitter.com/X5suIdKP5s — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 3, 2021

50 went on to apologize on Twitter, saying that he did not intend to hurt her feelings and then asking her for forgiveness.

“I must have hurt Madonna’s feelings,” he wrote. “She went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in any way. I said that I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”

Despite apologizing, 50 continued to mock Madonna’s pictures. Madonna went on to call 50’s apology “fake” and “invalid” in a video with a filter over her face. She called 50’s comments misogynistic, ageist, and sexist, and explained what 50 should be apologizing for.

Madonna already said it best when she didn’t accept ur fake ass apology, this post is just proving the points she madepic.twitter.com/yTMxffv2Nr — kurby 🎄⚪️ (@sufferedfools) December 12, 2021

But in typical 50 Cent fashion, he decided not to take the message seriously and continued to mock Madonna, even poking fun at her 2-minute long response to his apology.

50 went on to drop a “The Purge” inspired theatrical trailer using clips from Madonna’s response video. “The Purge Begins now,” he wrote. “hey is there a age limit for this kinda shit man,i’m asking for a friend.”

The video pokes fun at the filter Madonna used, and Fif even adds some of his own commentary. “Her feelings were hurt,” he says as she says, “You didn’t hurt my feelings.” “You took it personally,” he added.

The Purge Begins now! 🤷🏽‍♂️hey is there a age limit for this kinda shit man,i’m asking for a friend. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/amseKRZVV2 — 50cent (@50cent) December 12, 2021

Bow Wow even got himself caught up in the feud as well. 50 posted a screenshot on Instagram of TheShadeRoom post of Madonna’s response. Bow Wow had liked the post, which prompted 50 to take aim at him too, reminding him of the time he had taken money home from the strip club.

“I see BOW WOW mad i told everybody he took that money home from that strip club. 🤷🏽‍♂️SMH 🤨Fool that money was for the dancers!,” he captioned the post.

However, Bow Wow didn’t want any smoke with Fif and said that he liked the post because he dissed Madonna.

“I liked it cuz u dissed her fool if u swipe over its your post,” he commented.