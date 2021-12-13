Drai’s Nightclub has announced its full New Year’s Eve weekend concert lineup, which includes music artists Jeezy on Dec. 30, 2 Chainz on Jan. 1, and Tory Lanez on Jan. 2. The trio joins hip hop legend Rick Ross, who was originally announced as the headlining act for Drai’s LIVE New Year’s Eve concert and the official countdown to 2022 on Dec. 31.

Jeezy will headline the Drai’s LIVE stage on Thursday, Dec. 30, kicking off a marathon 4-night New Year’s Eve weekend event. Following his critically praised, sold-out Halloween weekend performance, the Grammy-nominated emcee returns to ring in the new year.

The weekend continues on Friday, December 31, when Rick Ross, Drai’s newest resident artist, performs a legendary New Year’s Eve show from their world-renowned rooftop nightclub overlooking The Las Vegas Strip. Ross will lead the final countdown to 2022 as the clock strikes midnight, with pyrotechnics illuminating the skyline.

2 Chainz will perform the first Drai’s LIVE performance of 2022 on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1. The Grammy Award winner’s set list is scheduled to include “No Lie,” “Birthday Song,” and “I’m Different,” among his most popular mega-hits.

Tory Lanez will headline the January 2 performance keeping the energy live. You can see the full run of Live performances here.

Jeezy at Drais Halloween Weekend- Photo Credit: Mike Kirschbaum