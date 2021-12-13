Fresh off taking the stage with Drake, Kanye West hit the Rolling Loud California stage as a surprise guest of Future. Kanye surprised the crowd with “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” followed by DONDA‘s “Praise God,” and “Father Stretch My Hands.”

Following the trio of his own singles, Ye remained on stage through the rest of Future’s set. The two would go on to perform “WAy 2 Sexy” and “Fuck Up Some Commas,” where Kanye freestyled a verse.

They were returning to DJ Esco between songs to decide what they’d do next, as if the crowd hadn’t already hit level 100.

