Rolling Loud California was a hell of a festival. The weekend was positioned in San Bernadino, 60 miles east of Los Angeles in a picturesque mountain range. In addition to music, Rolling Loud California featured skate culture and art installations.

Standout performances by blog era giants dominated the first day of Rolling Loud California. Wiz Khalifa brought out special guests like Problem bring his blend of Pittsburgh and California lifestyle. Kid Cudi closed out the night with his melancholy bangers. Local heroes were in abundance on the day, with Los Angeles melodists Ty Dolla $ign and Blxst putting on noteworthy performances, and Sacramento hard-head Mozzy performing to an ecstatic throng.

J. Cole headlined the event, performing songs from his new album The Off-Season and performing with his Dreamville signee Bas, as well as an unexpected Rae Sremmurd reunion, with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi reuniting on stage to perform their #1 hit “Black Beatles.” Snupe Bandz and Paper Route Woo, as well as Curren$y, performed a memorial concert for the late Young Dolph, which included an appearance from Curren$y, who performed his Dolph collab “All Work.”

Jack Harlow and Aminé gave additional performances. Some of the most intriguing women in rap performed on Saturday, including Rico Nasty’s fiery energy, Kali’s first-ever Rolling Loud performance, and Kaash Paige’s foggy euphoria, as well as XXL rookie Lakeyah, TikTok phenomenon ppcocaine, and more. Bino Rideaux, AzChike, Rucci, and other California local heroes provide electrifying sets.

You can see pictures and highlights from the festival below.

Day 2’s Moment of the Night on the @Ciroc stage is none other than @jackharlow 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/026nhvcm9j — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 12, 2021