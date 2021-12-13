Jazz in the Gardens to Return in March with Mary J. Blige, H.E.R. and Rick Ross

The 15th annual Jazz in the Gardens festival will be headlined by Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., and Rick Ross. The festival will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on March 12 and 13.

Joining Blige, Rozay and H.E.R. will be The Isley Brothers, SWV, The Roots, and soon-to-be-announced local artists. Billboard also notes T-Pain, Stokely, Johnathan McReynolds, Mike Phillips, and Mark Allen Felton will be in attendance. The festival will be hosted by Rickey Smiley.

“In an abundance of caution, the festival did not happen for the past two years due to COVID-19,” Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris said in a statement. “It’s coming back in 2022, and we will do so in a safe way following all the CDC protocols. We are also excited about bringing talented, award-winning artists to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the festival that showcases music and the culture and diversity of Miami Gardens. We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world.”

You can get more info on the festival here.