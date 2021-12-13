Time has named Olivia Rodrigo as its Entertainer of the Year for 2021 just ahead of the magazine’s annual Person Of The Year reveal.

Oliva Rodrigo, 18, has rose to success through acting and music. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ mockumentary series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In January 2021 she became the youngest solo artist ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her song “Drivers License” was a mainstay on the charts for eight weeks straight.

In the featured piece, “The 18-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter’s Uninhibited, Confessional Album Captured the Tone of a Turbulent Year,” journalist Lucy Feldman noted Rodrigo’s journey as swift and definitive. “Her rise to pop stardom was swift and definitive.”

She also noted while Rodrigo may act more in the future, the “Good 4 U” singer’s top priority is still music.

Despite being a massive pop star, Rodrigo says she’s still planning to act. She said she’s planning to return to the third season of the Disney plus show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Rodrigo also speaks about her personal influences, such as Avril Lavigne, Lorde and Paramore: “Young women are constantly compared to each other. I’m the ‘new this’ or ‘this woman meets that woman,’ and that can be reductive….I’m just Olivia. I’m doing my own thing. It’s meaningful when people recognize that.”

Rodrigo announced her first world tour dates with guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.

