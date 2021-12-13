Vevo, the world’s largest music video network, today released part two of its annual year-end look back on music video viewership, highlighting the year’s most popular music videos worldwide and in the United States.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” tops the list both globally and in the United States, with 615 million views globally and 102.9 million views in the United States. The Weeknd’s tremendously successful Superbowl performance, a flurry of Billboard Music Awards, Juno Awards, and BRIT Awards victories, among other things, enhanced “Save Your Tears” popularity, resulting in a landmark year for the star.

With 556 million views, “EL MAKINON” by Latin powerhouses Karol G and Mariah Angeliq is ranked #2 on Vevo’s Global Top Ten Videos list. “Girl Like Me,” by the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira, is #3 with 519 million views, and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” starring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, is #4 with 442 million views. With 402 million views, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” is ranked fifth.

In the U.S., The Weeknd is followed closely by Lil Baby’s “On Me.” Lil Baby is Vevo’s most-viewed artist of this past year (770 million views). Vevo’s U.S. Top Viewed Videos chart is filled with first-timers to the list, including Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Polo G, and Coi Leray with Lil Durk.

“Every year, we really look forward to publishing our Most Viewed Videos of 2021. As the global music video destination for artists of all genres and career stages, it’s really exciting to see which videos resonated at scale and made an impact this year with our audience,” said JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. “The Weeknd has had a standout year, topping our Global and U.S. charts with ‘Save Your Tears.’ The must-watch video is a perfect example of Abel’s creativity as he pushes boundaries and made something truly groundbreaking for his fans.



“From established names like Lil Baby and Karol G to the next generation of stars like Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, we have seen artists push the boundaries of creativity and storytelling and our audiences have consumed these across a range of screens across our network.



“Additionally, Vevo had the opportunity to collaborate closely with a number of these top-charting artists for our originals, creating some additional great visual content which was enjoyed and viewed in high volumes throughout the year.”

You can see the chart recap below.