50 Cent and Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Was The Case” Series Gets The Green Light

A couple of months ago, 50 Cent shared that he wanted to bring Snoop Dogg’s infamous 1993 murder case to television. Now, it seems as if the show is making its way there.

50 announced yesterday that the upcoming series Murder Was The Case will be heading into pre-production after being greenlit by the Starz network.

“‘Murder was the Case’ is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” 50 said in an Instagram post. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

He added “This is going to be Bigger than OJ […] I mean @snoopdogg Bigger than Tropicana. I believe This will break all viewership records at STARZ.”

Fif will serve as an executive producer on the series as well as Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus, Sara Ramaker from Snoopadelic Films, and Anthony Wilson from Lionsgate Television.

Snoop also shared his excitement about the upcoming series.

“I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case’,” said Snoop. “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”