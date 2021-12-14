Bow Wow and 50 Cent have a history of exchanging jabs on social media over the years. Bow Wow was extremely annoyed back in 2019 when 50 Cent accused him of stealing money from him at a strip club.

According to the Get Rich Or Die Tryin rapper Bow Wow was one of his celebrity guests at Allure Gentlemen’s Club in Atlanta that June, so he provided him with giant stacks of $1 bills, but he claimed Bow Wow basically took the money and ran.

“We came there like this,” 50 Cent tweeted at the time. “Bow Wow stealing ones. why the f**k you ain’t throw that to the dancers. you better get me the f******g money by Monday.” He later targeted So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, adding, “This shit is bad JD, ya man can’t come party with us no more.”

We came there like this, 🤨Bow wow stealing ones 🤦‍♂️why the fuck you ain’t throw that to the dancers.😤you better get me the fucking money by Monday. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/NELGGAsvdX — 50cent (@50cent) June 12, 2019

Apparently, 50 seems to think Bow Wow is still hung up on the incident. On Saturday, December 11th the television mogul shared a post of Madonna chastising him for his “misogynistic, sexist and ageist behavior” and circled “shadmoss,” who’d evidently liked the post.

His caption wrote, “I see BOW WOW mad i told everybody he took that money home from that strip club. SMH. Fool that money was for the dancers!” But Bow Wow soon appeared in the comment section with a response and claimed he was actually supporting him.

“I liked it cuz u dissed her fool,” he wrote. “if u swipe over its your post.”

50 Cent had an online feud with Madonna on November 26th when he re-shared a photo from Madonna’s Instagram page. The picture showed the 63-year-old pop icon facedown on the floor with only her rear and legs hanging out from under a bed, which 50 Cent claimed was the “funniest shit.” He then added, “LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Never one to back away from controversy, Madonna quickly responded to his comments, and 50 Cent eventually issued an apology. Madonna clearly wasn’t done with him yet. On Saturday, December 11th Madonna returned with an Instagram video aimed at 50 Cent.

“You were trying to shame me,” she said while using a Betty Boop filter. “You were trying to humiliate me. Yeah, your apology is fake. It’s bullshit and it’s not valid. Let me just hit those four or five points about your apology being invalid. Number one, it’s not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out. Number two, an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

“Number three, you didn’t hurt my feelings ’cause I don’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place. Number four, you say that you’re not benefiting from it. Of course you’re benefiting from it. That is what social media is all about. You do understand that right?”

