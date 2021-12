East Atlanta Santa: Gucci Mane to Release ‘So Icy Christmas’ this Friday

East Atlanta Santa: Gucci Mane to Release ‘So Icy Christmas’ this Friday

Gucci Mane is back, announcing a new Christmas effort, So Icy Christmas. Big Guwop hit Instagram and announced the album.

“It’s only right that East Atlanta Santa and the 1017 family give y’all a new tape this Friday 12/17/21 #SoIcyChristmas brrrr,” Gucci wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time that Gucci Mane has released a Christmas project, in 2016 Gucci released 2016’s The Return of East Atlanta Santa.

Advertisement

You can peep Gucci’s announcement below.