Kentucky’s favorite Hip-Hop star meets Kentucky Friend Chicken®.

KFC is teaming up with multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow to usher in a new era for the legendary fried chicken brand, with plenty of surprises in store for fans over the next year.

Harlow has always been outspoken about his love for Kentucky, which is why he and Kentucky Fried Chicken are a match made in heaven. He’ll be bringing his unique swag to the home of the 11 Herbs and Spices starting this week.

KFC and Harlow are joining together today to benefit communities across Western Kentucky that were impacted by the devastating tornado incident on December 11th. In support of relief efforts, KFC and its parent company, Yum! Brands, as well as Harlow, are donating a total of $250,000 to the American Red Cross.

“Growing up, I always dreamed of being that guy who would put Kentucky on the map in the music scene. But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor. I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together,” Harlow said.

Harlow and KFC will team up to bring a new generation of fried chicken fans to life, starting right here in Louisville, where he’ll be performing in five “No Place Like Home” events.

Select fans will have the opportunity to try KFC’s best sandwich ever, the KFC Chicken Sandwich, in bespoke Jack Harlow packaging from a KFC food truck on December 14, right before Jack’s show at the Louisville Palace Theatre, the opening of the five-night series. Outside of two “No Place Like Home” events, fans will be treated to a massive KFC Bucket Boombox blaring out Harlow’s chart-topping hits.

Through this partnership, Harlow will not portray Colonel Sanders because he is a celebrity on his own.

Fans and customers are encouraged to donate to the affected communities via kfc.us/tornadorelief.