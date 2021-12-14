Tory Lanez has been receiving a lot of great reviews since the release of his 80’s style album Alone at Prom. Singles such as ‘Lady of Namek’ and ’87 Stingray’ created hype and anticipation for the album and shows how much of a versatile musician Tory Lanez is. The new album even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James.

LeBron is known for his car listening sessions, often jamming out to brand new rap tracks in his car and praising the artist on his Instagram story. He had a new session on Saturday, December 11th with Alone At Prom, posting himself listening to two songs off the album.

The NBA star vibed to songs like the album’s opener “Enchanted Waterfall” and its fourth song “The Color Violet,” Bron showed Tory love:

Advertisement

“MAN THIS BOY COLD AS HELL MAN!!! ALONE AT PROM IS (fire emojis).”

Alone At Prom is Tory’s second project of 2021, as he released his “capsule” Playboy in March, full of his famed melodic trap and an amazing feature from Chris Brown.

Tory Lanez has been receiving a lot of negative backlash from the music industry since his incident with Megan Thee Stallion, but it seems he is being celebrated again by high-profile individuals.

Tory responded by confirming Bron’s opinion:

“THE KING @KINGJAMES HAS SPOKEN.”

Via HotNewHipHop

Check out LeBron’s Instagram story praising Tory Lanez below;