Megan Thee Stallion, a Grammy Award-winning artist, philanthropist, and businesswoman, was honored with an intimate dinner by D’USSE this past Saturday in honor of her graduation from Texas Southern University.

Megan’s closest friends and family gathered at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Houston, TX this past Saturday, where they spent the evening toasting to her accolades and accomplishments with D’USSE XO and personalized cocktails. Megan was also surprised with a bespoke 3-tier cake designed by Miriam Milord, a black female baker, creative director, and owner of BCakeNY, and Tiffani Janelle, a Houston-based baker. A grad cap with Megan’s famed motto, “Real Hot Girl Sh*t,” a three-tier cake draped in school colors, D’USSE-infused buttercream frosting, a special photo from Megan’s Graduation photograph, and more were featured on the cake.

You can see images from the event below.

