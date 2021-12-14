Eat. Learn. Play., the organization founded by Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, are pleased to announce the kick-off of the 9th annual Christmas With The Currys holiday celebration.

The Currys’ annual holiday celebration will be kicked up a notch with the 12 Days of Christmas with the Currys, which will run from December 13 through Christmas Eve and feature 12 days of fantastic surprise and joy moments throughout the Oakland/Bay Area.

“It’s no secret that this has been an especially challenging year for families in our community and beyond, that’s why we wanted to really go all out this year and show love for the most resilient people and organizations right here in our backyard,” said Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Co-Founders of Eat. Learn. Play. “We’re excited to show the world what’s in store for the 9th annual Christmas with the Currys, and are so grateful to be in a position to bring some holiday cheer to the Bay Area.”

Eat. Learn. Playdeep .’s bench of loyal and supporting partners will provide generous donations, one-of-a-kind experiences, and unforgettable presents for this year’s 12 Days of Christmas with the Currys.

“We’re so grateful to all our partners, sponsors and donors for their unwavering support, helping us put on the most impactful Christmas with the Currys to-date,” said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat. Learn. Play. “We’re excited to close out the year by providing much-needed gifts and financial support to kids, families and organizations in our community.

The first day of the Currys’ 12 Days of Christmas was a powerful surprise with some of Oakland’s most unsung heroes: teachers. Eat. Learn. Play., in collaboration with DonorsChoose, invited four deserving Oakland teachers to meet with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff to discuss project funding needs. Stephen Curry surprised them by informing them that Eat. Learn. Play. will be funding the instructors’ classroom literacy efforts. Additionally, as part of their objective to close the literacy gap for Oakland students, Eat. Learn. Play. announced that, through a partnership with Donors Choose, they will sponsor EVERY teacher-led literacy project in the Oakland Unified School District up to $1 million.

Last year, the Currys hosted a good, gift and resource drive-thru center that benefitted over 1,000 Oakland children and families. Eat. Learn. Play’s partners include FTX, Kaiser Permanente, and Workday. Additional support is from BriteBrush, Callaway, Chipman Relocation & Logistics, CLIF Bar, Clover, Curry Brand, DICK’s Sporting Goods, DonorsChoose, Felicis Ventures, Flexpower, Ghirardelli, Go Go Squeez, Golden State Warriors, Goldman Sachs, GoodGood Eats, HAPE Toys, JP Morgan Chase, JustFab, Kaboom!, Lineage Logistics, Literati, Lyft, Mezzetta, Oakland A’s, Partake, Pixar, Rakuten, Ripple, Soul Focus Sports, The Olympic Club, Under Armour and Whole Foods.