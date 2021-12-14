A viral video that has been circulating around the internet that shows O-Block member Aroy aka Munna Mond shot and killed after winning a fight in Chicago’s notorious O-Block neighborhood. He was only 23 years old.

Aroy, who’s real name is James Johnson, can be seen on the Facebook Live video beating up his would-be assailant then walking away. Moments later, the guy beat up by Aroy pulls out a gun and shoots him several times, killing him.

******VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES. PARENTAL DISCRETION IS ADVISED******

