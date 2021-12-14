Gabrielle Union shared the cutest mommy and me moment on Instagram, coloring with daughter Kaavia James on Sunday. In somewhat matching bubble ponytails. Gabrielle captioned the photo: Rough week but turns out coloring with @kaaviajames was the answer all along. A lit👼🏾 🖤🥰🖤May we always get a touch of unexpected kindness when we least expect it and need it most.

The three-year-old had her hair up in three buns that were in the form of a mohawk mimicking the bubble style, while Gabrielle wore her hair half up, half down with a long bubble ponytail and a top knot. While just a few days before they were both seen with stylist and business partner Larry Simms tweaking their natural curls and with Shady baby looking hilariously Unimpressed.

The perfect idea if you’re looking to create some holiday fun with your daughter. Matching outfits and possibly matching hair, there’s nothing that some gel and a little imagination can do. Reminding us all to have fun and enjoy these precious moments.

We are crushing on Gabrielle Union and Daughter Matching Hairstyles mommy

So If you are looking to create a little holiday fun this holiday season with loved ones. Matching outfits, pajamas, and try matching hair. There is nothing that gel and a little imagination will do. Look at it this way the memories, not to mention the selfies you will create will be priceless.