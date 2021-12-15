For an updated twist on the usual glitzy eye makeup trend, then steal a page from Bia and Flo Milli’s makeup file. Try adding crystals and rhinestones to finish your makeup look. To achieve the look add bedazzling crystals across your eyes, extending it well beyond the corners (see Bia’s look below). To really make the sparkle stand out, try Flo Milli’s eye makeup loo, and keep your eye makeup minimal with nude eyeshadow and heavy lashes. Then, apply crystals to each corner of the eye-top, bottom, and sides (see Flo Milli’s look below). Great for your next party, date night, or selfies with your girls.

Bia

To get The Look At Home: Use a makeup adhesive to add rhinestones to the area of choice, be careful not to get adhesive in or too close to the eye as you don’t want to cause any damage.

Advertisement

Flo Milli