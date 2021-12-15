Bobby Shmurda wants for the world to know his story.

On December 13th, Bobby tweeted that he had started writing his autobiography and completed the first page. “I Just Started Writing My Autobiography & My First Page More Lit Than Yo Daddy’s Daddy Whole Life,” Shmurda wrote.

I Just Started Writing My Autobiography & My First Page More Lit Than Yo Daddy’s Daddy Whole Life 🤫🤫🤫 #Shmurda #DontPlayWithThatBoy — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) December 14, 2021

So far, these are the only details the “Hot N***a” rapper has given regarding the project. It is unsure when the autobiography will even drop or if it will even drop. Sure enough, we doubt Shmurda is lying about how lit his autobiography is. Between having a top 10 hit and going to jail in the same year and spending six years behind bars, Shmurda probably has stories to tell for days and days.

Just last week, Shmurda shared on Twitter a message of inspiration, telling his fans how a $20 studio session and one hour of complete focus changed his life and helped him make “Hot N***a.”

“Too many people got a DREAM that they never chased, then go through life and be angry they never tried let me remind y’all Hot Nigga took 20$ for 1 hour of studio time in the hood to create and that 1 hour of FOCUS changed my life and everyone around me FORVER #shmurda” he tweeted.