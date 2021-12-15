Tyler, the Creator is headed to BUKU. BUKU Music + Art Project has announced the music lineup in celebration of its 10-year anniversary.

BUKU 2022 features ame Impala, Glass Animals, Taking Back Sunday, Porter Robinson, $UICIDEBOY$, Rezz, Vince Staples, Alison Wonderland, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Trippie Redd, TroyBoi, Maxo Kream, Amelie Lens, Tierra Whack, 100 gecs, Bas, SVDDEN DEATH, CloZee & More.

The return of the two-day celebration of music, art, and community in New Orleans will be on March 25-26.

Advertisement

BUKU has been cultivating a boutique festival experience that proudly reflects New Orleans’ progressive, artistic, and diverse subculture for the past decade. Multiple indoor and outdoor stage locations, inspiring art installations and works by local graffiti artists, pop-up breakdancing groups, and lots of surprises await attendees over the course of two spectacular days while taking in the historic New Orleans cityscape.

In 2022, BUKU will continue its mission in partnership with Upbeat Academy, a non-profit that inspires and empowers New Orleans youngsters through music education and receives a portion of the proceeds from every BUKU ticket sold.

Tickets for BUKU are currently available for pre-sale on the festival’s official website. Those interested can sign up for the December 17th presale for a limited time, while the General Onsale will take place on December 20th. This comprises general admission tickets as well as a GA Plus option that includes prime views at all main stages.