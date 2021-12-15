2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa.

Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.

We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!

You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!

“So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” -Alchemist

Speaking with The Source earlier this month, Candace Parker revealed that she would give her body rest this offseason.

“It is about giving my body rest, but it’s about not stopping. So I am working out, I am lifting, I am doing cardio. I’m doing yoga. So just trying to stay in as good shape,” Parker said. “I probably won’t touch a ball until December, January, just because you have five months still until the season starts at that point. So you don’t want to, especially at 35, go overboard, but I still sometimes will just go turn on a game because I think the mental aspect of basketball is so important as well.”



That offseason now includes getting ready for a new baby. Congrats to the happy couple!

Advertisement