Converse is making sure that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Oubre Jr. are ready to compete not just on the court, but also in the tunnel fit competition. Converse has handed Gilgeous-Alexander and Oubre Jr. the creative keys to build their own shoe and infuse what is genuinely them into a classic silhouette with the second installment of its Chase the Drip series.

While both players weave their own unique storylines, techniques, and details into the second chapter of their Chase the Drip adventures, they share a love of timelessness. Both players present their unique take on Converse’s Pro Leather collection, inspired by their shared love of thrifting and retro aesthetics.

‘The Tsunami Papi,’ Kelly Oubre Jr., ushers in the next wave of Chase the Drip with his own concept of the Pro Leather Mid. Oubre Jr.’s lifelong preference for thrift stores over malls and the pursuit of timeless design and brands is expressed throughout the shoe, particularly in the patchwork upper, which is made up of four different fabrics. Oubre Jr.’s experimental flair on and off the court is honored with a psychedelic pattern, while watercolor camo pays homage to Tsunami Papi. Light blue chambray accents and a reference to Converse’s Fall ’21 clothing motif complete the patchwork. The Pro Leather Mid from Oubre Jr. also has a suede forefoot and a hacked star chevon on the lateral side.

Advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, now in his fourth professional season, continues to establish himself as a rising star on the court and in the locker room. For his second edition to Chase the Drip, Gilgeous-Alexander used Pro Leather once more, this time adding a lift and a monochromatic white palette that pops equally well whether it’s clean or worn in. The shoe is asymmetrical throughout, a tribute to Gilgeous-Alexander’s identity outside of basketball. Asymmetric quilted embellishments grace the premium leather upper, while asymmetric raw-edged details line the star chevron. The flowery print on the shoe’s lining and sockliner, which reflects the suit Gilgeous-Alexander wore to the 2018 NBA Draft, provides a sharp and breathtaking contrast to the shoe’s upper.

Beginning December 14, a limited global release of the Chase the Drip x Kelly Oubre Jr. Pro Leather Patchwork and the Chase the Drip x Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Pro Leather Lift will be available at FootLocker.com, Converse.com, and select retailers.