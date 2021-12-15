The squads of Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs reportedly clashed at Prime 112 in Miami. According to VladTV, Gibbs and his squad came out on the bad side of the brawl.
According to witnesses, Gibbs and Jones’s crews bumped into each other outside the Miami Beach hot spot. During the encounter, Jones and Gibbs argued over past comments made by Freddie. The witness says Gibbs was punched in the face, followed by Jim attacking Freddie. Gibbs security would also catch a punch and reportedly was kicked in the face.
One of Gibbs’s other foes, DJ Akademiks, has heard all about it and hit Twitter. But in reality, Ak has problems of his own.
Advertisement
This story is developing.