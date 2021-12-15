Jhene Aiko provides her fan with a gift, releasing a new single in “Wrap Me Up.” The song may sound familiar to some fans as it was originally created alongside James Fauntleroy and released on Soundcloud in 2012, Rolling Stone notes.

The song features piano keys and a jingling bell, fitting in with the themes that are currently dominating anywhere music is played.

Earlier this year, Jhene Aiko penned a worldwide co-publishing contract with Warner Chappell Msuic, joining a roster that already featured Daniel CAesar, Sean Garrett and ARi Lennox.

“Jhené’s star power only continues to rise, and it’s been exciting to see her become one of the industry’s most influential acts,” says Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press “With each new release, she reveals a different side of her musical talent and captivates listeners with her artistry and lyrics. She’s established herself as the defining voice of her generation and of modern R&B, and we’re so proud to be working with Jhené, her manager Taz and the whole team at ArtClub.”