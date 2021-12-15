Roddy Ricch‘s Live Life Fast album is set to release this Friday. Ahead of the drop, Ricch has shared a movie poster style promo online for a “Roddy Ricch Film,” which is executive produced by Ricch and Keith Parker.

Across the top of the promo, traditionally where actors are named, lists Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley.

Producers include Mustard, SOuthside, Boi 1da, CardoGotWings, Kenny Beats, and more.

You can catch the promo below.