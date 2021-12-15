Rowdy Rebel says Epic Records have not paid him any money for the music he has put out. In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday, December 14th Rebel claims that he has yet to be paid for any of the music he has put out since 2014.

“I’m not dropping no more music until @epicrecords pay me,” Rowdy wrote in the photo. “I haven’t received one check for all the music I put out since 2014. I been patient but enough is enough.”

After being released from prison in December 2020, Rebel has yet to put out a full-length project. Instead, he’s released several singles, including linking up with Doe Boy and 42 Dugg on “Ain’t My Fault,” last week.

Rowdy’s right-hand man, Bobby Shmurda, has had similar trouble with record labels as of late. Earlier this month, Shmurda wrote on Instagram about not having any control of his music throughout his career.