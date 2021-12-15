It was supposed to be a good night in basketball. Steph Curry became three-point king, the Blazers and Suns had an OT game and Kevin Durant put up a triple-double to lead the short-handed Brooklyn Nets to victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Fox Sports “analyst” and elite LeBron James troll, Skip Bayless, saw Durant’s performance and decided to use it to jab King James.

“The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?” Bayless jotted online.

Per usual, Bayless’s antics didn’t receive a response from LBJ, but Durant was very swift in his response and fans are pretty sure it’s a sentiment Bron can agree with: “I really don’t like u.”

About time somebody said it. You can see it from KD below.