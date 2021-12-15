Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. If his impressive displays over the years were not enough, Steph became the all-time leader in 3-point field goals in a Tuesday night win over the New York Knicks.

In attendance at Madison Square Garden was the previous record holder and Fall of Famer Ray Allen, along with the man he passed for the record Reggie Miller.

In knocking down the long-range bomb, Curry officially became the all-time leader with 2,974 3-balls. The record-breaking jumper occurred in the first quarter, leading to a standing ovation from the Garden crowd and a hug from Draymond Green. Steph would hand the game ball to his father and received congratulations from Allen.

Advertisement

“I’ve been thinking about this number for a long time. I’ve even got it on my shoes,” Curry said on TNT. “Basketball history. This is pretty special. These two, legends. I watched them growing up and understood what it meant to shoot the ball because of them and my dad. Full-circle moment, man. I’m blessed. Blessed, for sure.”

You can see the moment below and the amazing celebrations that followed.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

2974…more on the way.



Congrats to the God @StephenCurry30 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021