Tory Lanez has seen all of the reports about telling Megan Thee Stallion “Dance, Bitch” while shooting at her feet and says there is more to the story.

After the report hit and fans got off their responses, Tory took to Twitter with his own remarks.

“NAH … I need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media,” Lanez wrote online.

Tory Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet back in July of 2020. The Canadian rapper was charged with felony assault last October but due to the global pandemic, court proceedings have been slow. However, there was finally some movement in the case this week.

According to Rolling Stone, the preliminary hearing was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 14th, and included testimony from Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective Ryan Stonger, who interviewed Megan Thee Stallion after the incident. Stonger testified an “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance bitch!” before firing his weapon and striking the platinum-selling rapper in both feet.