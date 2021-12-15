Tory Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet back in July of 2020. The Canadian rapper was charged with felony assault last October but due to the global pandemic, court proceedings have been slow. However, there was finally some movement in the case this week.

According to Rolling Stone, the preliminary hearing was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 14th, and included testimony from Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detective Ryan Stonger, who interviewed Megan Thee Stallion after the incident. Stonger testified an “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance bitch!” before firing his weapon and striking the platinum-selling rapper in both feet.

An “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at the feet of Megan Thee Stallion, according to testimony from LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner, who interviewed Megan after the incident. https://t.co/RWNiL0OTEz via @RollingStone — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 14, 2021

Reporter Nancy Dillon explained in another tweet that the first witness in the Tory Lanez preliminary hearing was LAPD officer Sandra Cabral, who responded to the “shots fired” investigation. Cabral said Megan Thee Stallion was in “a panic, frantic.” She also added the firearm discovered under Tory Lanez’s passenger seat “was warm to the touch,” suggesting the weapon “had been used.”

First witness in #ToryLanez prelim was LAPD Officer Sandra Cabral. She responded to "shots fired" investigation. Says Megan was in "a panic, frantic."

Says firearm found under Lanez's passenger seat "was warm to the touch," suggesting "the firearm had been used." — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 14, 2021

Tory Lanez is yet to testify during the hearing but has long maintained his innocence. Last September, he released an entire album called DAYSTAR dedicated to clearing his name. The 17-track project arrived via SoundCloud and instantly dove into the shooting incident. Album opener “Money Over Fallouts” found Lanez telling his side of the story and how he was affected by Megan’s allegation he was indeed the triggerman. Around the two-minute mark, Lanez denied he shot her and makes it sound like they were romantically linked.

“Can’t cry now, I’m gonna laugh later,” he raps on the song “Girl you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit, knowing I don’t do it/But I’m coming at my truest, tryin’ to keep this shit 200 with ya, shorty/I can’t prove it but them people in yo’ ear/They the true ones that I feel that really got you thinking Tory Lanez would do you in for real.”

“Don’t forget you was my bitch, I held it down and kept it real/I would never paint no fake picture of you just for some mills/And I thought that you were solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at you doing me, people tryin’ to ruin me.”

Despite Tory’s best efforts to defend himself, there are many who believe he’s guilty but Wack 100 isn’t one of them. The longtime music manager said in November he thinks Megan’s injuries were the result of her kicking out the car window.

“Let’s really do the math,” he said. “Some of the smallest bones in our muthafuckin’ body is in our foot. N***a, if you take a bullet to that foot and it break them bones, you are not walking backwards with your hands in the air. It is not happening. It’s not gonna f******g happen.”

“You gon lay yo’ ass down, man or woman, and you gonna scream like a muthaf****n’ hoe. You gonna holler and scream and you not finna be on stage in two to three weeks twerking! It ain’t gonna happen.”

Tory Lanez is expected to return to court on January 13th