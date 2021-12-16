Pandora has released its Top Thumb Hundred for 2021, which is a yearly ranking of Pandora users’ favorite songs, and Pandora listeners adore Cardi B.

The megastar singer topped Pandora’s Top Thumb Hundred for the second year in a running, highlighted by her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash, “Up.” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” was the most-thumbed song on Pandora last year. Cardi’s presence is felt everywhere on this year’s list as a featured artist on Normani’s “Wild Side” (#18) and Lizzo’s “Rumors” (#85), in addition to remaining at the top of the chart for 2021.

Pandora users “thumb” songs to assist in personalizing their listening experience. With over 100 billion generated by users (and counting), Pandora’s thumbs are a unique barometer for what’s hot in music right now.

Drake has the most spots on the 2021 rankings with 9 tracks. 4 of those singles are in the top 20. “Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” comes in at #8, with “Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat),” “What’s Next,” and “Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby)” ranking at #10, #12 and #13, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion put up 5 songs on this year’s list, while Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo scored 4.

Pandora Top Thumbed Tracks of 2021

Up – Cardi B Leave The Door Open – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic Easy On Me – Adele Fancy Like – Walker Hayes Time Today – Moneybagg Yo Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) – Saweetie Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug) – Drake Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) – Megan Thee Stallion STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) – Drake Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran What’s Next – Drake Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby) – Drake Body – Megan Thee Stallion Wockesha – Moneybagg Yo On Me – Lil Baby Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) – Justin Bieber Wild Side (feat. Cardi B) – Normani Thot Shit – Megan Thee Stallion EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk) – DJ Khaled

You can see the full run of 2021 Top Thumb Hundred playlist here.