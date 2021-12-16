Pandora has released its Top Thumb Hundred for 2021, which is a yearly ranking of Pandora users’ favorite songs, and Pandora listeners adore Cardi B.


The megastar singer topped Pandora’s Top Thumb Hundred for the second year in a running, highlighted by her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash, “Up.” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” was the most-thumbed song on Pandora last year. Cardi’s presence is felt everywhere on this year’s list as a featured artist on Normani’s “Wild Side” (#18) and Lizzo’s “Rumors” (#85), in addition to remaining at the top of the chart for 2021.

Pandora users “thumb” songs to assist in personalizing their listening experience. With over 100 billion generated by users (and counting), Pandora’s thumbs are a unique barometer for what’s hot in music right now.

Drake has the most spots on the 2021 rankings with 9 tracks. 4 of those singles are in the top 20. “Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug)” comes in at #8, with “Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat),” “What’s Next,” and “Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby)” ranking at #10, #12 and #13, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion put up 5 songs on this year’s list, while Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo scored 4.

Pandora Top Thumbed Tracks of 2021

  1. Up – Cardi B
  2. Leave The Door Open – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
  3. Easy On Me – Adele
  4. Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
  5. Time Today – Moneybagg Yo
  6. Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) – Saweetie
  7. Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future & Young Thug) – Drake
  8. Cry Baby (feat. DaBaby) – Megan Thee Stallion
  9. STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  10. Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) – Drake
  11. Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
  12. What’s Next – Drake
  13. Girls Want Girls (feat. Lil Baby) – Drake
  14. Body – Megan Thee Stallion
  15. Wockesha – Moneybagg Yo
  16. On Me – Lil Baby
  17. Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon) – Justin Bieber
  18. Wild Side (feat. Cardi B) – Normani
  19. Thot Shit – Megan Thee Stallion
  20. EVERY CHANCE I GET (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk) – DJ Khaled

You can see the full run of 2021 Top Thumb Hundred playlist here.