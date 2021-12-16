2021 is officially the year for Chloe and Halle Baileys year, jaw-dropping Instagram moments, new music, new movie collabs, and now a limited-edition collection at Victoria’s Secret PINK. The sisters and duo revealed their partnership in an Instagram post just in time for the holidays captioned: #PINKPARTNER it’s finally here y’all! our first ever limited-edition collection with @VSPINK!! and we are o b s e s s e d. every piece was designed to be comfortable yet chic and sexy so you can wear all day, everyday. we worked with a lot of neutrals so you can mix and match, and you know we had to weave in our favorite color purple because we should all feel like royalty 👑 we’re SO excited for you all to check it out, and even more excited that in honor of the launch, PINK is making a generous donation to an organization close to our hearts, @childmindinstitute. head to PINK stores and PINK.com to shop and let us know what you think! Xx

“The vision behind it was like we just wanted to be able to wear it anywhere: airport, studio, rehearsals, taking our pets on a walk, things like that,” Chloe tells Teen Vogue. “We’re just happy that we can dress it up, dress it down. It’s really fun. It’s simple and comfortable. And that’s what’s most important because you always have to have those staple pieces.” The line features pieces designed by the sisters themselves. Putting a twist on athleisure basics with print, texture, and bold color, the items are meant to be mixed and matched for different occasions. “We’re all about self-empowerment, women-empowerment, and being confident in your body, your God-given body, embracing your curves, embracing whatever body type you have. My sister and I were very excited to make stuff that makes you feel good from the inside out,” she adds. Take a look at the collection HERE or head to PINK stores nationwide.