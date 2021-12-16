Convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was back in court for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday.

Chauvin has previously pleaded not guilty in the federal civil rights case against him. The world watched as he was found guilty in the criminal trial earlier this year of murdering George Floyd.

Now Chauvin is pleading guilty in the federal civil rights case against him. Similar to his criminal trial earlier this year, it involves the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was hit with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights under the “Color of Law.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams spoke after Chauvin changed the plea in the federal civil rights case. Williams said he doesn’t expect an apology from Chauvin and he insisted the former police officer chose not to take his knee off Floyd’s neck last year.

Also charges from a 2017 incident where Chauvin used a neck restraint on a teen will be thrown out as part of the plea deal.

Chauvin was found guilty in his criminal trial and was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. As for the civil rights case, prosecutors will seek a sentence of about 25 years behind bars.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.