LL COOL J is celebrating his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a new Rock The Bells and Cloney limited-edition streetwear collection.

“Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was a culmination of the mantra from which I’ve lived my life – ‘If a task is once begun, never leave it till it’s done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all.’ By being true to yourself and repping what you know, through focus and determination you will achieve your goals,” LL COOL J said of the collection. “This limited edition streetwear collection with myself, Rock The Bells and Cloney is an homage to iconic, culture-influencing moments from my career, a tribute to my roots, and a celebration of the fact that believing in myself, my team, and all of those who helped build Hip-Hop culture took us from Farmers Blvd to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

The Cloney x LL COOL J collection includes hoodies ($185) and trucker hats ($95) and aims to celebrate LL COOL J’s decades of street style along with his achievements in music. The collection is available today on the Rock The Bells website and you can preview it below.

