The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami HEAT game in Philly on Wednesday was a special VIP experience for over 25 children who have been negatively impacted by an unjust probation system. The event was a collaborative effort between the REFORM Alliance and the Sixers.

The event kicked off with REFORM Alliance co-founders Michael Rubin and Meek Mill, Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris, Grammy-nominated recording artist Lil Baby as well as Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, REFORM CEO Robert Rooks and former 76er World B. Free surprising the kids with custom uniforms and playing basketball with them on the Philadelphia 76ers court.

Before the game started, the children sat alongside the stars for a private dinner, enjoy a Q&A with 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and view player warmups from the court. The kids also received a holiday pack of 76ers gear from Fanatics. Wrapping the evening, the children watched the game from the courtside and a private VIP suite. On Saturday, Dec. 18, REFORM co-founder Clara Wu Tsai will host a similar giveback with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty at Barclays Center to treat children from community-based organizations focused on supporting mothers currently or formerly incarcerated to a special experience.

REFORM and its Board started this holiday tradition in 2019 (the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic), providing children who have been negatively impacted by the criminal justice system with a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. The event included a shopping spree at the NBA Store in NYC with Rubin, Meek, and Wu Tsai, followed by a trip to watch a Patriots home game and meet with Patriots owner and REFORM co-founder Robert Kraft.

You can see images from the event below.