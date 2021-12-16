The NBA today announced a leaguewide initiative to develop and dedicate more than 50 new Live, Learn, or Play Centers during the 2021-22 season, which begins today in New Orleans. In collaboration with Kaiser Permanente, the NBA 75th Live, Learn, or Play program will commemorate the historic milestone season while continuing the league’s heritage of helping and uniting communities across the world through basketball. The 2,000th NBA Cares Live, Learn, or Play Center will be dedicated during NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, which will be a highlight of the program.

Throughout the season, all 30 NBA clubs will open new Live, Learn, or Play Centers in their respective communities. The projects will include anything from new education and technology rooms to basketball courts and recreational areas, as well as housing renovations. Youth, families, and members of the LGBTQ+, Black, Latinx, and AAPI groups, among others, are served by the organizations. These new places will contribute to the NBA family’s overall mission of providing opportunities for the next generation of leaders as well as support for historically marginalized populations. In addition, the NBA will collaborate closely with its regional offices – Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & the Middle East, India, Latin America, and Mexico – to leverage basketball’s capacity to create a lasting, beneficial effect on youth and families throughout the world. Visit NBA.com for more information on individual team and region projects.

The NBA will also collaborate on three league-led legacy projects with Kaiser Permanente, the league’s official healthcare partner. Today, at NBA Cares Season of Giving in New Orleans, the first project will be announced, formally kicking off the season-long campaign. NBA Cares and Kaiser Permanente will refurbish the Livingston Collegiate Academy High School gymnasium and repair three homes in New Orleans East in need of critical repairs following Hurricane Ida, in collaboration with Rebuilding Together’s Disaster Readiness and Recovery program, which has served New Orleans for more than 30 years by providing disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and long-term recovery support to families and communities affected by natural disasters.

In addition, as part of NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland in February, the league will dedicate the 2,000th NBA Cares Live, Learn, or Play Center, as well as another center in Los Angeles in the spring.