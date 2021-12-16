The Urban Meyer run as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is over. Meyer was fired late Wednesday night (Dec. 15), wrapping up his tenure before the season concluded.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” owner Shad Khan said in a statement released to ESPN. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

“In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff, and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season.”

Darrell Bevell, the Jaguars Offensive Coordinator, will take over as head coach for the rest of the season.

During Meyer’s time as coach, the Jaguars went 2-11. His time as coach was riddled with issues including hiring a racist strength and conditioning coach and being spotted at a bar with a woman in his lap that was not his wife.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claimed Meyer kicked him in the leg ahead of practice before the final week of the preseason.