Young Dolph Honored with Street Name in Memphis, Celebration of Life to Stream on Thursday

Young Dolph has been honored with a street in Memphis, TN. A unanimous vote by the Memphis City Council led to the naming of a street in Dolph’s honor and memory.

Revealed during a street naming ceremony earlier on Wednesday (Dec. 15), a section of street in Dolph’s home neighborhood of Castalia Heights will forever be known as “Adolph Robert ‘Young Dolph’ Thornton, Jr. Avenue.”

The date of Dolph’s passing, Nov. 17, will also be recognized as a Day of Service in the city, reflecting Dolph’s lifetime of dedication to his community. Councilman JB Smiley, Jr., who sponsored today’s honorary street naming, said, “It’s about celebrating our own. Young Dolph was truly one of us.”

Today, Dolph’s loved ones will host a “Celebration of Life,” honoring Young Dolph. The service will include performances, words from his family, his Paper Route Empire team, and reminisces from philanthropy recipients Dolph gave to throughout the years.

The “Celebration of Life” will occur tomorrow, Thursday, 12/16, from 11am-2pm at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Open to the public, free tickets for the event sold out in a matter of minutes.

If you are not in the building you can watch the stream here.