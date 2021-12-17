Aaliyah Meets The Weeknd on New Single “Poison”

Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire have released their latest posthumous Aaliyah release, “Poison,” a collaboration with The Weeknd.

The new release is the official first single from Aaliyah’s forthcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records, said. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

You can hear the new single below.